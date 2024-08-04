Stirling's International Gathering: A Perfect Day Trip From Edinburgh, Glasgow Or Perth

(MENAFN- Pressat) The Stirling Highland Games, one of Scotland's most anticipated annual cultural events, is set to offer another day of entertainment, tradition, and fun for all on Saturday 17th August. This year, they want to encourage more visitors from Edinburgh, Glasgow and Perth to take a day trip to Stirling and immerse themselves in the rich heritage and vibrant atmosphere of the Highland Games. With thousands expected from over 50 nations, it promises to be another truly International Gathering in Stirling.

Paul Bush OBE, Director of Events, VisitScotland:“We are proud to support Stirling Highland Games through EventScotland's National Events Funding Programme. Highland Games are a fantastic celebration of all things uniquely Scottish and are intrinsic to our country's vibrant portfolio of cultural and sporting events. Events play an important role in our communities by offering locals and visitors alike the chance to connect, enjoy and share memorable experiences, while also driving wider social, cultural and economic benefits.”

A Celebration of Scottish Heritage

The Stirling Highland Games is more than just a sporting event; it is a celebration of Scottish heritage, culture, and the community coming together. Visitors exploring the event site can watch traditional Highland games competitions; browse 50 producers, makers and crafters on site including street food trucks, craft beer and spirit bars; as well as enjoy the creative arts performances and Stirling 900 photo exhibit.

With the Heavyweights, Adaptive Heavyweights and The Stirling Stones competition entries already full, visitors can cheer on these amazing athletes throughout the day. The Track and Field as well as the Highland Dancing competitions are still open for entries.

A Day of Entertainment for All Ages

In addition to the thrilling competitions, the Stirling Highland Games offers a packed entertainment schedule for visitors of all ages. You can join a heritage tour on site where visitors can find out that 10,000 years ago, the games field would have been underwater. Families can check out the Community Area where younger visitors can try out some of the sports on offer such as mini highland games or touch rugby, making it a perfect family outing. Stirling Gaelic Choir and Sticks n Kicks will also feature in the creative schedule, giving the event a real festival vibe.

Matt McGrandles, President of the Stirling Highland Games;“I am delighted that EventScotland are supporting the event this year. My committee, the organisers and our volunteers work tirelessly to provide Stirling with an event we can all be proud of. I hope our event catches the eye of many visitors across central Scotland and we can entice them to take a day trip to Stirling on the 17th of August.”

Convenient Travel across Central Scotland

Stirling is just a short, scenic journey from Edinburgh, Glasgow or Perth, making it an ideal day trip destination. Regular train and bus services provide easy and convenient travel options for visitors. Organisers encourage public transportation links, ensuring that getting to the Stirling Highland Games is hassle-free. Both Stirling train and bus stations are in the heart of Stirling, and only 1 mile from the sports village where the event is hosted.

Experience Stirling's Historic Charm

While visiting for the Highland Games, attendees can also explore the historic city of Stirling. Known as the“Gateway to the Highlands,” Stirling boasts a rich history and numerous attractions, including the iconic Stirling Castle, the Wallace Monument, and the picturesque Old Town. Visitors can stroll through the charming streets, enjoy eating out in fantastic restaurants, and soak in the stunning views over the surrounding Trossachs countryside.

Join the Celebration

This year's Stirling Highland Games promises to be an unforgettable experience, celebrating the best of Scottish culture and tradition including 900 years as a Royal Burgh. The committee invites residents and tourists across central Scotland to make the short trip to Stirling Sports Village and join them for a fun and affordable day out.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the Stirling Highland Games are now available online at or the gates on the day. Visitors are encouraged to purchase entry tickets online in advance, as they will only need to present their e-tickets for scanning at the gates, saving them time in the queue. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to experience one of Scotland's most beloved traditions.

