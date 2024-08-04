US, UK And France Urge Their Citizens Not To Travel To Lebanon Due To Fear Of Escalation
Several Western governments, including the United States, the
United Kingdom, and France, have called on their citizens to leave
Lebanon immediately as tensions rise in the Middle East following
the assassination of Hamas's Political chief Ismail Haniyeh, blamed
by Iran on Israel and the US, Azernews reports, citing
AlJazeera.
Haniyeh's killing in Tehran on Wednesday, hours after the
Israeli assassination of Hezbollah's military chief Fuad Shukr in
Beirut, has triggered pledges of vengeance from Iran.
Lebanese group Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian group
Hamas, and the Israeli army have been trading cross-border fire
since the conflict outbroke in October.
