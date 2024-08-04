عربي


US Still Believes In Possibility Of Deal On Gaza

8/4/2024 3:10:26 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US authorities still believe in the possibility of the release of hostages and the conclusion of a cease-fire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told Fox News.

"We believe that an agreement is possible," the White House spokesman said.

AzerNews

