US Still Believes In Possibility Of Deal On Gaza
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
US authorities still believe in the possibility of the release
of hostages and the conclusion of a cease-fire agreement in the
Gaza Strip.
White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told
Fox News.
"We believe that an agreement is possible," the White House
spokesman said.
MENAFN04082024000195011045ID1108515664
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.