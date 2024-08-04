Zelensky Presents F-16 Fighter Jets In Ukrainian Skies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Ukraine's Air Force Day, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented F-16 fighter jets in Ukrainian skies, emphasizing the beginning of a new phase in the Air Force's development.

This is reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We are now in a new phase of development for the Air Force of the of Ukraine. We have done a lot to transition the Ukrainian Air Force to a new standard – Western combat aviation. From the beginning of this war, we have been talking with our partners about the need to close the Ukrainian sky from Russian missiles and aircraft. We have held hundreds of meetings and negotiations to strengthen the capabilities of our aviation, air defense, and Defense Forces. We often heard the word "impossible" in response, but we made possible what was our ambition, our defense need, and now – it is a reality in our sky. F-16s in Ukraine," Zelensky said.



















































He thanked the Ukrainian pilots who are mastering the new aircraft and international partners.

"I am grateful to the partners who are really helping with the F-16s and to the first states that accepted our request for the aircraft. Thank you, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States and all our partners. We appreciate your support," Zelensky said, adding that all these steps bring Ukraine's victory in the war closer.

During the event, attendees and media representatives had the opportunity to see the F-16s both on the ground and in the sky.

As Ukrinform reported, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Air Force of Ukraine has already performed 22,000 combat missions.