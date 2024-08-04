عربي


Fire Breaks Out At Machine-Building Plant In Luhansk Region


8/4/2024 3:10:02 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire broke out at a machine-building plant in the occupied part of the Luhansk region where the occupiers stored their military equipment.

Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.


"Now it's burning again at a machine-building plant. Invaders usually repair and store military equipment there. Probably, we can say now that it was repaired and stored there," Lysohor noted.

According to him, the occupation media reported 12 explosions this afternoon.

Reports on enemy losses are being clarified.

