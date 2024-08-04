Ukrainian Boxer Khyzhniak Wins Through To 2024 Olympics Final
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Oleksandr Khyzhniak has made it to the finals of the men's 80 kg boxing tournament at the Olympic Games in Paris.
According to Ukrinform, the 28-year-old Ukrainian defeated two-time Olympic champion Arlen Lopez of Cuba in the semi-finals.
In the final match on August 7, Khyzhniak will face Nurbek Oralbay of Kazakhstan.
Photo: Getty Images
