Ukrainian Boxer Khyzhniak Wins Through To 2024 Olympics Final

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Oleksandr Khyzhniak has made it to the finals of the men's 80 kg boxing at the Olympic Games in Paris.

According to Ukrinform, the 28-year-old Ukrainian defeated two-time Olympic champion Arlen Lopez of Cuba in the semi-finals.

In the final match on August 7, Khyzhniak will face Nurbek Oralbay of Kazakhstan.

Photo: Getty Images