عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UEFA Ranking: Shakhtar Highest Among Ukrainian Clubs At 36Th Spot

UEFA Ranking: Shakhtar Highest Among Ukrainian Clubs At 36Th Spot


8/4/2024 3:10:01 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the current five-year cycle of the UEFA club rating, Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv hold the 36th and 69th spots, respectively.

According to the Ukrainian Association of football , ahead of Shakhtar (47 points) stand Marseille (48), Slavia (50), and Sporting (50). Real Sociedad, ranking 30th, has 54 points, reports Ukrinform.

Ahead of Dynamo (23.5 points) is Lyon (24 points), with only 6.5 points separating the team from the 60th spot (Slovan).

Read also: Fencer Olha Kharlan makes history as Ukrainian athlete with most Olympic medals

UEFA club ranking (seasons 2020/2021-2024/2025):

1. Manchester City (England). 129.0 points

2. Real (Spain). 125.0

3. Bayern (Germany). 114.0

4. Liverpool (England). 102.0

5. Roma (Italy). 93.0

6. PSG (France). 91.0

7. Borussia (Dortmund, Germany). 85.0

8. Inter (Italy). 82.0

9. Villarreal (Spain). 82.0

10. Chelsea (England). 81.5

...36. Shakhtar (Ukraine). 47.0

...69. Dynamo (Ukraine). 23.5

...92. Zoria (Ukraine). 16.0

...287. Kryvbas (Ukraine). 4.48

Polissia (Ukraine). 4.48.

MENAFN04082024000193011044ID1108515652


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search