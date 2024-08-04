UEFA Ranking: Shakhtar Highest Among Ukrainian Clubs At 36Th Spot

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the current five-year cycle of the club rating, Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv hold the 36th and 69th spots, respectively.

According to the Ukrainian Association of , ahead of Shakhtar (47 points) stand Marseille (48), Slavia (50), and Sporting (50). Real Sociedad, ranking 30th, has 54 points, reports Ukrinform.

Ahead of Dynamo (23.5 points) is Lyon (24 points), with only 6.5 points separating the team from the 60th spot (Slovan).

Fencer Olhamakes history as Ukrainian with most Olympic medals

UEFA club ranking (seasons 2020/2021-2024/2025):

1. Manchester City (England). 129.0 points

2. Real (Spain). 125.0

3. Bayern (Germany). 114.0

4. Liverpool (England). 102.0

5. Roma (Italy). 93.0

6. PSG (France). 91.0

7. Borussia (Dortmund, Germany). 85.0

8. Inter (Italy). 82.0

9. Villarreal (Spain). 82.0

10. Chelsea (England). 81.5

...36. Shakhtar (Ukraine). 47.0

...69. Dynamo (Ukraine). 23.5

...92. Zoria (Ukraine). 16.0

...287. Kryvbas (Ukraine). 4.48

Polissia (Ukraine). 4.48.