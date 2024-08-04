King Abdullah II Discusses Regional Developments With Macron

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- Jordan's King Abdullah II and French President Emmanuel discussed the dangerous situation in the region during a phone call on Sunday, according to a statement from the Jordanian Royal Court.

During the conversation, King Abdullah II emphasized the need for intensified international efforts to achieve a comprehensive peace and prevent the conflict from expanding further and causing more chaos.

He highlighted the importance of stopping regional escalation and Israeli aggression, warning that such actions could lead to increased violence and tensions.

The King also underscored the urgency of reaching an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of Palestinians. He assured that Jordan would continue to provide relief aid through all available means.

Furthermore, King Abdullah II reiterated the significance of establishing a political framework that paves the way for an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with the two-state solution. (end)

