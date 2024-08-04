64 People Killed, Hundreds Injured As Clashes Erupt Again In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, (KUNA) -- At least 64 people including policemen were killed on Sunday in different parts of Bangladesh as fresh clashes erupted over a controversial law on jobs and subsequent killing of protesters.

The Bangladeshi news portal The Daily Star said that 64 people including 14 policemen were killed and hundreds of others were as clashes erupted in capital Dhaka and several other cities across the country as the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement started their non-cooperation movement.

The supporters of the ruling Awami League of Prime Hasina and the police clashed with protesters in Dhaka, Sirajganj, Narsingdi, Feni, Lakshmipur Rangpur, Magura, Pabna, Kishoreganj, Cumilla, Bogura, Munshiganj, Sylhet, Barishal and Savar killing 64 people including 14 police personnel in Sirajganj and injuring hundreds of others.

Protesters demanding the resignation of Hasina and several ministers responsible for the killing of protesters last month gathered at several cities to press their demand and clashed with the police and torched several vehicles buildings including offices and houses of Awami League leaders.

The PM appealed to deal with the students with iron hands stating those engaged in sabotage are no longer students but criminals.

Bangladesh Supreme Court had scrapped a controversial quota system in government jobs after massive protests killed more than 200 people and injured around 2,500 others.

The Supreme Court's Appellate Division had dismissed on July 21 a lower court order giving 30 percent quota in government jobs for the dependents of veterans of independence war against Pakistan in 1971 that triggered widespread protests.

The Supreme Court had directed then that 93 percent of government jobs will be given on the basis of merit.

However, the protesting students pressed with their demand of Hasina's stepping down and resumed protests on Friday which turned violent today.

In order to contain the civil strife the government announced three day holiday starting from Monday and imposed prohibitory orders at 6 PM today. Mobile connectivity, social media and internet have been also restricted. (end)

