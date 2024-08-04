Solar Field Project To Produce Electricity In Ajloun Inaugurated, 2Nd, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Khan went on to say that the solar field project is the result of collaboration between the municipality and the Economic Development and Sustainable Project. It will also help to lower the municipality's deficit brought on by the high cost of electricity. Khan emphasized the necessity of transferring savings realized in the form of development services that Jordanians receive, and that these savings are just as important as Jordan meeting its international commitments to reduce carbon emissions.Hamza Al-Zghoul, Mayor of the Greater Ajloun Municipality, said, "The service role was transformed into a sustainable development reality, and the solar field project came as the first sustainable development project in Ajloun Governorate, where we seek to exploit natural resources to provide energy and achieve sustainable development."Al-Zghoul explained that these sustainable development projects, which rely on permanent natural resources, aim to diversify the sources of electricity supply, which contributes to reducing carbon emissions and preserving the environment.He added that the project and its success is a turning point and a starting point for other similar projects in the clean renewable energy field.He noted that the project will contribute to reducing the annual electricity bill paid by the municipality by 65 percent, which leads to increased revenues for the municipality, improving service delivery and providing job opportunities for the people of the region.For his part, Mohammed Ramadan, Director of the Economic Development and Sustainable Energy Project, the representative of CoWater in Jordan, said, "The project aims to achieve a qualitative leap for local communities in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency, and the solar field project that we inaugurate today with a capacity of about one megawatt will generate savings ranging between JD30 to JD40 thousand per month, which is an essential step to transform Ajloun municipality to the stage of self-sufficiency in the field of energy."