Solar Field Project To Produce Electricity In Ajloun Inaugurated

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Aug. 4 (Petra) - Deputy Prime and Minister of Local Administration, Tawfiq Kreishan inaugurated the solar field project in Ajloun Governorate on Sunday."Today we are witnessing one of the municipalities' sustainable developmental achievements in Ajloun Governorate, which is the field for the production of electricity from solar energy, which was established by the Greater Ajloun Municipality and funded by the Canadian government, which we are proud of its support and funding of many service and developmental projects in various sectors and in many regions of the Kingdom, so on behalf of the Jordanian government, I thank the Canadian government for all this support through Canadian Ambassador Tariq Ali Khan," said Kreishan.Kreishan emphasized that the establishment of solar energy projects in the northern governorate is a great achievement due to the nature of this rugged mountainous governorate, which includes forests over vast areas, in addition to its extremely cold and snowy weather in the winter season, which made the municipality overcome these challenges and design the project in a way that adapts to the nature of the weather and the nature of the region on rocky ground and slopes and takes advantage of solar energy during the other seasons.He lauded the role of the Ministry of Agriculture in cooperating with the Greater Ajloun Municipality to establish the project on 20 dunums of rocky and barren forest lands in the governorate.