Over 10,000 Israeli Soldiers Killed, Wounded In Gaza Since Oct. 7, Reports


8/4/2024 3:03:12 PM

Amman, Aug. 4 (Petra) -- At least 10,000 Israeli soldiers have been killed and wounded during the Gaza battles since Oct. 7, the Yediot Ahronot newspaper said on Sunday.
The newspaper said that Israeli Defense Ministry records show that about 1,000 Israeli soldiers join the War Ministry's rehabilitation department every month for mental and physical disabilities.

Jordan News Agency

