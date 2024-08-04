Over 10,000 Israeli Soldiers Killed, Wounded In Gaza Since Oct. 7, Reports

Amman, Aug. 4 (Petra) -- At least 10,000 Israeli have been killed and wounded during the Gaza battles since Oct. 7, the Yediot Ahronot newspaper said on Sunday.The newspaper said that Israeli Defense records show that about 1,000 Israeli soldiers join the War Ministry's rehabilitation department every month for mental and physical disabilities.

