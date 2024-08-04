Haiku, Inc Awarded Phase II STTR Contract By AFWERX To Develop Advanced Cybersecurity Training For U.S. Air Force

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This is the third award for Haiku, Inc with the USAF. Haiku, Inc's has won numerous awards and is used by the U.S. and Fortune 500.

- Eric Basu, CEO Haiku, IncHENDERSON, NV, USA, August 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Haiku, Inc announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Phase II STTR contract valued at $1,800,000. This contract focuses on Haiku, Inc's patented, award-winning Unity-based game platform to tackle critical cybersecurity training challenges within the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have collaborated to streamline the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating proposal-to-award timelines, expanding opportunities to small businesses, and reducing bureaucratic overhead through continuous process improvements in contract execution. Since the DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018, the range of innovations funded by the DAF has significantly broadened. Starting 1 Aug, 2024, Haiku, Inc, Inc will embark on its mission to deliver innovative capabilities that enhance the national defense of the United States."We're immensely proud to continue serving our USAF partners through this contract, providing innovative and forward-thinking training solutions,” stated Eric Basu, CEO of Haiku, Inc. "Our ability to create digital twins of computer networks for realistic cybersecurity training is unique and perfectly suited to prepare our cyberwarriors for the constant threats they face."The Phase II STTR contract under the SBIR program features a strategic collaboration between National University and Haiku, Inc. As the academic partner, National University leads the development of a hands-on cybersecurity curriculum, blending theoretical knowledge with practical skills. They also conduct evaluations to ensure the training remains relevant to real-world challenges."We're honored to serve the Air Force by collaborating with Haiku to build next-generation training on an innovative platform, ensuring U.S. readiness against ever-evolving cyber threats," said Chris Simpson, Director of National University's Cyber Center.About Haiku, IncHaiku, Inc is a leading provider of cybersecurity training solutions, offering state-of-the-art educational tools and platforms that prepare individuals and organizations to defend against cyber threats. Haiku, Inc's Unity-based game platform provides an unparalleled training experience through realistic simulations and interactive learning.About National UniversityNational University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers 190+ online and on-campus programs, including ungraduated and graduate programs in cybersecurity and is recognized as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education (CAE-CD) by the National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security.About AFRLThe Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL leads the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for air, space, and cyberspace forces. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations globally, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology, from fundamental research to advanced technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.About AFWERXAs the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the DAF's most pressing challenges. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian, and contractor personnel across six hubs and sites, managing an annual budget of $1.4 billion. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and expedite technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

