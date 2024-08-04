Bangladesh Imposes Indefinite Curfew

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Dhaka, Aug 4 (Reuters) -The of Bangladesh declared an indefinite nationwide curfew starting at 6 p.m. (1200 GMT) on Sunday, the first time it has taken such a step during the current protests that began last month.

At least 73 people were killed and hundreds in clashes in Bangladesh on Sunday, as fired tear and rubber bullets to disperse tens of thousands of calling for Prime Hasina to resign.

It also announced a three-day general holiday starting from Monday.

