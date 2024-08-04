Gov. Mcmaster Declares State Of Emergency For South Carolina

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today issued Executive Order 2024-16 , declaring a State of Emergency in preparation for the potential effects of Tropical Storm Debby, and asks South Carolinians to monitor local forecasts and to begin taking proper precautions. The executive order activates the South Carolina Emergency Operations Plan and enables all state agencies to coordinate resources in preparation for Tropical Storm Debby.

"Team South Carolina is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Debby and has begun preparing for its potential impact on our state," said Governor Henry McMaster. "With a potentially significant rainfall event forecast for the next few days, it is critical that residents in potentially affected areas start making preparations and plans today-in case it is necessary to take quick action."

According to forecasters with the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Debby is anticipated to intensify before making landfall as a hurricane in Florida on Monday. The storm is expected to slow down and begin impacting South Carolina early this week, with heavy rainfall resulting in life-threatening flash, urban, and river flooding. Strong winds and storm surge can also be expected.

South Carolina residents and visitors in potentially vulnerable areas should review their plans and consider actions they would need to take if the storm threatens the state. Everyone should monitor the storm via local news media and follow updates from the National Hurricane Center, especially people in low-lying areas along the South Carolina coast.

SCEMD has several resources available for people to prepare for hurricanes, including hurricane . This site is an interactive tool for anyone needing a quick reference on hurricane preparedness.

Additionally, the SC Emergency Manager is available in the App Store and on Google Play: .

The official 2024 S.C. Hurricane Guide is available in English or Spanish at scemd .