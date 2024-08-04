Bus Crash Kills Seven Persons, Injures Dozen Others On Northern India

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Seven people were killed and 25 others were early on Monday when a bus fell into a ditch after a collision on the Lucknow-Agra highway in the Usrahar district of northern India's Uttar Pradesh state.

The bus was on its way to Delhi when it collided with a vehicle coming from the wrong lane, causing the bus to fall into a 20-foot-deep roadside ditch and overturn, Indian reported, citing local police.

In 2022, more than 168,000 people were killed in around 461,312 road accidents, according to the latest data from India's of Highways and Transport.

