US Central Command Announces Destruction Of Houthi Missile Launch Pad In Yemen

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the destruction of a missile launch pad in an area controlled by the Houthis in Yemen, following a report from a cargo ship of a small explosion 170 nautical miles east of the of Aden.

CENTCOM said in a statement that it had destroyed a Houthi missile and launcher over the past 24 hours, noting that these weapons posed an "imminent threat" to US forces, the coalition, and commercial ships.

The US Central Command also confirmed that the strikes were aimed at "protecting freedom of navigation and making international waters safer," according to the statement.

For its part, the UK Maritime Trade Operations said that a cargo ship reported a small explosion east of Aden port, confirming that there were no damages and that all crew members were fine.



