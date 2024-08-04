GPDNET - KATARA, UNESCO Launch Online Campaign In Conjunction With International Youth Day 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Global Public (GPDNET) - KATARA, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) have joined forces to launch an campaign in conjunction with International Youth Day 2024, echoing the theme of this year: "From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development."

This month-long initiative, running from August 1st to 31st, 2024, seeks to shed light on the critical role of youth in shaping the world when they are holistically engaged, and to highlight the various programs and initiatives designed to support their holistic engagement, growth, and development.

International Youth Day serves as a global platform to celebrate the contributions of young people and to address the challenges they face. This year's campaign, spearheaded by GPDNET - KATARA, and UNESCO, aligns perfectly with the organizations core mission of engaging youth in public diplomacy and fostering their leadership potential.

"By partnering with GPDNET and KATARA, we are able to amplify our efforts to genuinely engage youth and provide them with the opportunities they need to become leaders and innovators," said Salah Khaled, Director of the UNESCO Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen. "Young people drive economic and social progress, yet they often face barriers that hinder their potential. Through this joint social media campaign, we aim to engage youth in meaningful ways, educate and equip them with skills to significantly contribute to their communities and the world, working towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals set out in the Agenda 2030."

The online campaign will leverage the power of digital platforms to reach a wide audience and engage young people in meaningful conversations. Through social media, interactive content, and online workshops, the campaign will highlight the diverse range of programs offered by government institutions and other organizations to support youth development. From mentorship initiatives and skills training to entrepreneurship programs and volunteer opportunities, the campaign will showcase the abundant resources available to young people.

By raising awareness of these programs, the campaign aims to inspire young individuals to take advantage of the opportunities presented to them. It will also encourage them to become active participants in their communities and to contribute to the betterment of society. Furthermore, the campaign will foster a sense of global citizenship among young people, emphasizing the importance of intercultural understanding and cooperation.

Maryam Majid Al Saad, Secretary General of GPDNET, emphasized the importance of this initiative: "As part of GPDNET's core initiatives, this online campaign underscores our commitment to engaging youth in public diplomacy. We believe that young people have the potential to be powerful advocates for positive change, and through this initiative, we aim to attract and empower them to learn, participate, and lead. Our programs are designed to provide them with the tools and opportunities to engage in meaningful dialogues and actions that promote global understanding and cooperation. We are excited to see the impact this campaign will have on inspiring the next generation of leaders."

