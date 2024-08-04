QOC President Visits Olympism: More Than A Dream Exhibition

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE QOC Secretary General Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain visited 'Olympism: More than a Dream' Exhibition, organized by the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum and the Qatar Museums in Paris, France, on the margin of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The brings together fascinating objects that document Olympic history and achievements from around the world.

