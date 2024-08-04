The 16Th Intellectual Property Conference Featured Showtime Watch CEO Mr. Ben Crox And Advisor Dr. WS Lo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG SAR, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On 26 July 2024, the 16th Intellectual Property Conference was held at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, with the topic Future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Intangible Assets (IA). Hetaro Labs was delighted to have the CEO Mr. Ben Crox and Business Advisor Dr. Wai Shun Lo attended as guest speaker and moderator respectively, giving insightful presentations and joining a panel discussion together with famed scholar and entrepreneur Dr. Jingjing He.After the fruitful sharing on data securitization by Dr. Jingjing He, Ben continued on the topic of Data Boundaries and Procession in the Age of Wireless Smart Agents and web3 Shared Economy, mentioning that the combination of web3 and data creates huge possibilities in this day and age, but the society also have to be careful about the invisible data boundaries. He closed the presentation by an insightful sentence,“if Google and Facebook are considered the beneficiaries of web2, then we have to think about how to make money using data to become beneficiaries of web3.”Meanwhile, Showtime Watch is the ultimate hardware solution to benefitting in the age of big data and web3, combining the power of the active AI companion ShowAI and gesture detection technology. Showtime Watch is also based on Solana, enabling on-chain interactions at your fingertips. Getting airdrop tokens simply by raising your hands? Exchanging name cards with fist bumps? All these may sound fancy yet unrealistic, but they are in fact easy tasks on a Showtime Watch.Pre-order now to be on the frontier of technology with only 3 SOL.About Showtime WatchShowtime Watch is your daily companion to connect with each other and the digital world wherever you are. It features our active AI companion Show AI and cutting-edge gesture detection technology. Showtime Watch securely stores all your data in a private and seamless manner, with the embedded ShowAI further processing such data from various perspectives, capable of fulfilling all your needs with optimal responses. Based on the Solana blockchain, Showtime Watch enables on-chain interactions to occur in the physical realm, bridging the gap between digital assets and tangible experiences.Pre-order now to enjoy early-adopter benefits. The prototype will be ready in September 2024, and the watch will be shipped globally in Q1 2025.About Hetaro LabsHetaro Labs is a technology startup dedicated to revolutionizing the world through wearable DePIN. With Showtime Watch as the first product, the company leverages the power of Solana to create an unprecedented ecosystem of human-machine interaction. The founding team has a strong profile, including but not limited to the following:CEO Mr. Ben Crox is a visionary having rich experience in the technology industry. He is currently the Solana MCM Ambassador, having intimate relationships with builders within the Solana community.COO Mr. Silver Yu is a serial entrepreneur in the gaming and education industry. He founded Skytree Digital Limited, one of the top game developers in Hong Kong, which was later acquired by Animoca Brands.Chairman Mr. Pat Chan is the CEO of Borqs Technologies Inc., a leading IoT manufacturer in the United States.

