Kuwait PM Offers Condolences To India Over Landslides Victims
8/4/2024 10:04:51 AM
KUWAIT, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences Sunday to President of India Droupadi Murmu over the victims of the landslides in the south of the country. (end)
