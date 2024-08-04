عربي


Kuwait PM Offers Condolences To India Over Landslides Victims


8/4/2024 10:04:51 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences Sunday to President of India Droupadi Murmu over the victims of the landslides in the south of the country. (end)
