Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolences To India Over Landslides Victims
Date
8/4/2024 10:04:49 AM
KUWAIT, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences Sunday to President of India Droupadi Murmu over the victims of the landslides in the south of the country.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed sincere condolences over fatalities and wished speedy recovery for the injured. He wished the success of the rescue and search efforts for missing persons. (end)
