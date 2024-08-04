Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolences To India Over Landslides Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent a cable of condolences Sunday to President of India Droupadi Murmu over the of the landslides in the south of the country.

In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed sincere condolences over fatalities and wished speedy recovery for the injured. He wished the success of the rescue and search efforts for missing persons. (end)

