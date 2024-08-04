عربي


Bangladesh Anti-Government Protest Death Toll Rises To 50: Police, Doctors

8/4/2024 10:02:45 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Dhaka: The death toll from clashes on Sunday between Bangladeshi protesters demanding Prime Minister sheikh Hasina resign and pro-government supporters has risen to at least 50, Police and doctors said.

They reported deaths across the South Asian country, with "at least 14 policemen" among those killed and 300 other officers wounded, police spokesman Kamrul Ahsan said.

The Peninsula

