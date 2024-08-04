Govt Wants To Address Irregularities In Waqf Properties: BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said that there are many irregularities in the properties which belong to Waqf, which the government“intends” to address.

“There are irregularities in the Waqf properties and a responsible has to address these irregularities and give people their due share,” senior BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Dinesh Sharma told IANS.

He said that the government is answerable to the people and the government will take all the steps that are beneficial for the people and minorities.

“Various Muslim organisations have submitted petitions to the government asking it to intervene as far as the property disputes are concerned. Complaints have been received where Waqf has taken over properties and has not provided the full compensation to the other side,” the former Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that the government has to address the grievance of the people whose properties have been taken over by Waqf.

“We must listen to the grieving party also. They also have the right to put their viewpoint. There are courts and anyone who wishes to seek justice can go to these courts,” he said.

The former Deputy Chief Minister said that amendments have been made to the Waqf Act in such a manner that people cannot raise any questions against them.“Even if anyone seeks answers, they have to do it within the limits of the Waqf board only,” he said.

Sources said that the Union government is discussing 40 amendments to the Waqf Act.

The proposed amendments include mandatory verification of any property claims by the Waqf Board and changes to the structure of the Central and State Waqf Board Councils to ensure women's representation. The bill also proposes new verification for disputed lands claimed by state Waqf Boards.

The Waqf Board Act, initially passed in 1954 during Jawaharlal Nehru's government, aimed to simplify Waqf management and provisions.

It led to the establishment of the Central Waqf Council in 1964, under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, providing advisory support on Waqf Board matters.

The Waqf Act was amended in 1995 to allow the formation of Waqf Boards in all states and Union Territories.