US Embassy Seeks Innovative Projects To Strengthen Ties Between The United States And Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The US Embassy in Qatar is pleased to announce a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO).

Non-profit organizations and individuals are invited to submit applications for funding between $10,000 and $100,000 to support projects advancing shared US-Qatar values and bilateral cooperation, in alignment with strategic themes and priorities as detailed below.

The deadline for applications is August 29, 2024, however applicants are encouraged to apply as early as possible.

Priority will be given to project proposals that increase political and economic opportunities for women in Qatar; promote higher education and emerging technology linkages between the United States and Qatar; and support environmental stewardship, mitigate climate change, and promote green technology.

Proposals should be designed to impact or benefit one or more of the following priority audiences: Qatari women and girls; adults with disabilities or neurodivergent disorders; Qatari youth (through the university level); teachers and academic professionals; and entrepreneurs and small and medium-size business owners.



All program proposals must strengthen US-Qatar cooperation on global issues of shared interest; aim to increase understanding of US values and perspectives; build relationships between Americans and Qataris; and include an American element or connection with an American organization, institutions, or expert.

Applicants should demonstrate considerable practical experience in implementing similar activities; previous experience working with Qatari audiences is preferable.

For further information on how to apply visit the US Embassy website .