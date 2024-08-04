Industry Ministry Launches Working Group To Empower Women-Owned Enterprises

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 4 (Petra) – The of Industry, Trade and convened the inaugural meeting of the working group focused on empowering women-owned enterprises on Sunday.The meeting brought together prominent businesswomen, representatives from institutions dedicated to women's empowerment, and officials from industry and commerce chambers.In a statement by the ministry, Secretary-General Dana Zoubi emphasized the critical role of the working group in advancing the ministry's goals, highlighting the ministry's commitment to enhancing women's economic participation across its various sectors.The Women's Empowerment Unit, established by the ministry, was noted for its key role in facilitating access to economic opportunities for women.Zoubi commended the Ministerial Committee for Women's Empowerment and the Jordanian National Committee for Women's Affairs for their efforts in addressing the challenges faced by women. She also reviewed the ministry's significant achievements in 2023 and the first half of the current year, alongside ongoing plans and strategies.During the meeting, participants outlined the working group's objectives, which include consulting on future strategies related to women's empowerment, addressing the challenges women face, expanding access to opportunities and resources for women-owned businesses, and developing mechanisms for a supportive business environment.The group agreed that the Women's Empowerment Unit would draft a work charter detailing the group's goals, organizational structure, meeting frequency, and duties. Members were invited to provide input on the charter and propose additional topics for discussion.The proposal to form specialized technical teams to address topics related to improving women's access to economic opportunities was welcomed by the members, and several proposals were presented for future focus areas.