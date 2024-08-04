Irbid Municipality Fined 100 Businesses During Last July-Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, August 4 (Petra) -The Greater Irbid Municipality (GIM) warned 389 establishments during last July, according to Director of its and Environmental Affairs Department, Yahia Omari.In remarks to "Petra" Sunday, Omari said the municipality fined 100 establishments, while a total of 625 field visits were conducted and and 4 businesses were closed.During July, Omari stated that the department received 27 complaints that were solved, while 15 establishments and individuals were referred to the governor to take the necessary and administrative action for their violations.Omari indicated that the GIM's health department continues to intensify its monitoring campaigns through the municipality's relevant teams.As for the municipal slaughterhouse, a total of 1,218 sheep and 267 calves were slaughtered during last July, while 180 cattle heads were partially destroyed after examinations by the competent veterinarian.