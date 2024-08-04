Ukraine's Ruling Faction Leader Calls On West To Lift Ban On Strikes Inside Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) All bans on the use of long-range capabilities donated by allies to strike Russian weapons storage sites must be lifted immediately.

This opinion was expressed on Telegram by the head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, David Arakhamia, reports Ukrinform.

As he recalled, recently Ukraine's Defense Forces launched precise strikes, using Ukrainian-made weapons, on military targets inside Russia and in the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine.

As a result, a warehouse where Russia's guided aerial bombs were stored for the on Ukrainian cities and civil infrastructure.

"I believe that all bans on the use of long-range capabilities provided by allies should be immediately revoked, specifically for the attacks on the sites where Russia stores weapons that destroy our cities and kill our people," Arakhamia said.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian defenders do not lack skill for such operations.

According to Arakhamiya, this year's offensive by Russian troops in Kharkiv region showed the effectiveness of attacking enemy capabilities before they are used against Ukraine.

These attacks never led to an escalation that is feared by many in the West.

"The more opportunities Ukraine will have to destroy enemy logistics, airfields, and warehouses, the faster we will stop Russia," the head of the faction concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the early hours of Saturday, August 3, Ukrainian drones hit the Morozovsk airfield in Russia's Rostov region, targeting ammunition depots where KAB glide bombs are believed to have been stored.

The Defense Forces also sank Russia's Rostov-on-Don submarine in the port of temporarily occupied Sevastopol and significantly damaged Triumph air defense missile launchers.

In Russia's Belgorod region, Ukrainian drones hit the Gubkinskaya oil depot.