More Than 270 Residents Evacuated From Frontline Community In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the year, officers and volunteers have evacuated 271 local residents from the Kindrashivka community of the Kupiansk district in the Kharkiv region.

The Kharkiv region's police said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

"Since the beginning of the year, law enforcement officers have evacuated 271 local residents, including 82 children, from the settlements of the Kindrashivka community to safer places," the post says.

Russian drops glide bomb on outskirts of

As reported, on August 2, police officers evacuated another 22 civilians from the frontline territories of the Kharkiv region.