Swiss Athlete No To Compete Due To Poor Quality Water In Seine
In France, another Olympic athlete was infected due to the
incompetence of the authorities.
Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets
that Swiss swimmer Adrien Briffod contracted a stomach infection
after taking part in a 1.5-kilometer swim in the Seine.
Representatives of the Swiss team noted that he would not
participate in the mixed relay and they would have to change the
composition.
The statement of the Olympic team emphasized that the current
state of Briffod is directly related to the quality of water in the
river.
Let us recall that the French authorities spent almost 1.5
billion dollars to somehow clean the Seine from sewage. The mayor
of Paris even swam in the river, trying to prove that the river is
safe. President Macron also promised to swim, but never did. It is
clear why.
The triathlon in the Seine River was postponed several times.
Earlier, athletes from Canada and Kazakhstan vomited after the
swim. Some athletes strongly criticised the state of the river in
their social media profiles, outraged by the situation.
