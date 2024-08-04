Kuwait FM, Omani FM Discuss Bilateral Relations

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya discussed on a phone call on Sunday the Kuwaiti-Omani bilateral relations with the Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bader bin Hamad Al-Busaidi. During the call, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and enhance the relations. (end) nma

