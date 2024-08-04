Kuwait Crown Prince Condoles With Somalia Pres. On Terrorist Attack Victims

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent Sunday a cable of condolences to President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud, on the demise of attack that took place in the capital of Mogadishu, and wished the a speedy recovery. (pickup previous) aai

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.