Kuwait Amir Condoles With Somalia Pres. On Terrorist Attack Victims

8/4/2024 9:13:39 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Sunday a cable of condolences to President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud, on the demise of terrorist attack victims that took place in the capital of Mogadishu.
His Highness the Amir wished the injured a speedy recovery, affirming Kuwait's strong condemnation of this terrorist act that killed innocents. (end)
