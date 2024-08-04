عربي


Kuwait Premier Condoles With Somalia Pres. On Terrorist Attack Victims


8/4/2024 9:13:39 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Sunday a cable of condolences to President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud, on the demise of terrorist attack victims that took place in the capital of Mogadishu. (pickup previous)
