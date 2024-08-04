Wildfires in western US intensify amid severe heatwave, thunderstorms

(MENAFN) On Friday, firefighters across the western United States were grappling with massive wildfires that have significantly worsened due to high temperatures and approaching thunderstorms. The situation is expected to remain challenging over the weekend as the weather conditions could exacerbate the fires.



In Northern California, the Park Fire stands out as the largest wildfire in the country, now ranked as the fourth-largest in the state's history. By Friday afternoon, it had burned 399,615 acres (1,617 square kilometers), according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire). Despite recent progress in containment, which had reached 25 percent, the fire continues to blaze actively in areas with dense, dry vegetation. CalFire has issued warnings of "critical weather" conditions expected over the weekend, including higher temperatures, lower humidity, and strong winds, all of which could lead to extreme fire behavior and multi-directional growth.



The rugged terrain has made firefighting efforts particularly challenging, complicating radio communications and hindering access to certain areas. As of Friday, a total of 6,375 personnel, supported by 41 helicopters, 542 engines, 180 dozers, and 148 water tenders, were working to manage the blaze along more than 320 kilometers of active fire front.



The Park Fire has affected four counties: Butte, Plumas, Shasta, and Tehama. Tehama has experienced the largest burn area, while Butte has reported the most damage. The fire has destroyed 542 structures and damaged 50 others in Butte and Tehama counties. Approximately 4,000 residents have been evacuated, though no fatalities have been reported. Authorities have traced the origin of the Park Fire to a deliberate act of arson, with 42-year-old Ronnie Dean Stout II from Chico arrested on charges of felony arson.



The Park Fire is just one among many wildfires affecting California. The Nixon Fire and the Pedro Fire, which ignited earlier this week, have rapidly expanded, covering over 5,200 acres (21 square kilometers) and 3,800 acres (15 square kilometers), respectively. Progress has been made, with the Nixon Fire 30 percent contained and the Pedro Fire 35 percent contained as of Friday.



In Colorado, the Alexander Mountain Fire, first reported on Monday, has grown to 9,194 acres (37 square kilometers) near Roosevelt National Park and is only 5 percent contained. This blaze has claimed one life and damaged or destroyed at least two dozen structures in Larimer County. Additionally, the newly reported Bucktail Fire near Nucla has quickly consumed 2,046 acres (8.3 square kilometers) of forested land since Thursday.



Meanwhile, in Oregon, firefighters are preparing for potential lightning strikes as monsoonal moisture moves into the region, which could further complicate ongoing firefighting efforts.

