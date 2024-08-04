PNC Menon, Founder and Chairman of Sobha Group Pledges to Build 50 Homes for Wayanad Landslide Victims

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) UAE, 02 August 2024 - Mr. PNC Menon, Founder and Chairman, Sobha Group, pledges to build 50 homes for families affected by the recent landslides in Wayanad, Kerela, India. This gesture is a heartfelt response to the devastating natural disaster, reflecting Mr. Menon’s deep commitment to philanthropy and community support.

Mr. Menon expressed his profound condolences for the lives lost and families displaced by the landslides. "In this hour of distress, we stand in solidarity with the people of Wayanad. Our pledge to build 50 homes is aimed at providing not only immediate relief but also long-term support to the affected families," he stated.

The construction of these 50 homes in Wayanad would be in an addition to the 1000 homes, that Sobha Group is already building for the underprivileged families in Palakkad district in Kerala.

The selection process for the beneficiary families will be based on impartial criteria, ensuring that the aid reaches those most in need. The construction and funding of these homes will be managed through the Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, established by Mr. PNC Menon and Mrs. Sobha Menon. This Trust has been instrumental in driving philanthropy and spearheading various CSR initiatives in Kerala.

Mr. Menon, who has dedicated 50% of his wealth towards advancing social welfare, believes in the transformative power of philanthropy. He firmly believes that contributing to the community is not an act of charity but a moral responsibility to uplift society.

His commitment to contributing to the community is reflected in numerous initiatives across education, healthcare, and social empowerment. From serving on the Board of Governors of the Rashid Centre for People of Determination in Dubai, contributing significantly to the Al Jalila Foundation and Noor Dubai, to impactful projects in India such as the Sobha Healthcare Centre, Sobha Academy, and various women empowerment programs, Mr. Menon's efforts have touched lives across the globe.

By pledging to build 50 homes in Wayanad, Sobha Group reaffirms its commitment to social responsibility and community support. This initiative significantly contributes to the rehabilitation efforts in Wayanad and highlights the Group's dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of those affected by natural calamities.





MENAFN04082024003685011158ID1108515080