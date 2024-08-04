Glacial Burst In Upper Chitral's Suraj Village Causes Widespread Destruction

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A glacial burst in the Suraj area of Upper Chitral has led to devastating flash floods, wreaking havoc across the village. The torrential floodwaters swept away an entire village, including a mosque, resulting in the deaths of a woman and another resident. The flood destroyed 43 houses and partially damaged 15 more.

In addition to the homes, the flood also swept away 1 mosque, 1 Jamaat Khana, and 6 shops. Over 10 cattle pens and livestock were also caught in the deluge. The flood has severely disrupted the area's daily life.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud explosion before people began evacuating to safer locations. The flood has caused damage to approximately 80% of the area.

Also Read: Tragic Incident in Karak: Woman Allegedly Kills Child and Herself Amid Domestic Disputes

Standing crops, orchards, and dozens of livestock have been destroyed in the flood. Local volunteers have recovered and buried the bodies of the two individuals who died after being trapped under debris. Upper Chitral administration teams, rescue workers, and police are actively engaged in relief efforts.

Shah Adnan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Upper Chitral, confirmed the initial reports of two fatalities and damage to 35 homes. Recent months have seen increased glacial melting incidents due to unusual heat, leading to flooding.

Authorities have warned tourists to exercise caution and avoid approaching the glaciers.