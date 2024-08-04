Reclaiming Lives: Taliban's Effective Measures Against Drug Addiction In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Afghanistan, thousands of individuals are grappling with various forms of drug addiction, a number that is steadily increasing. Among them, a significant portion comprises young people who, having abandoned their education, have turned to drugs to cope with life's challenges.

These individuals are found across various provinces, but a substantial number can be seen in several areas of Kabul, such as Pul-e-Sukhta, Deh Afghan, Company, Kote Sangi, Arzan Qeemat, and Baraki. Their presence in these areas is contributing to social problems, especially since there are educational institutions nearby.

However, the Taliban's interim government has devised an effective solution to this issue. They have rounded up drug addicts from different areas and transferred them to special camps where they receive treatment, care, and protection.



During the democratic era, there were multiple attempts to capture and send them to camps, but the former government failed to fully rehabilitate and treat them. Under the current Taliban regime, this problem seems to be nearly eradicated, and Afghanistan is on its way to becoming drug-free.

Interacting with various patients revealed the bitter experiences of their lives. Ahmad Bilal, 22, shared that he had been brought to the camp a year and a half ago and relapsed into addiction within 45 days post-treatment.



Ahmad Karim, 36, who was addicted to crystal meth, mentioned that this was the fourth time he had been brought here by the government. Despite holding a bachelor's degree from Kabul University, bad company led him to addiction.

Another patient, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that he had been addicted for ten years. He recounted that he became addicted after a traffic accident landed him in jail, and efforts to overcome his addiction failed even after his release. His life and family were adversely affected by his addiction, and although he sought treatment at various centers multiple times, he kept falling back into the dark abyss of addiction.



However, after spending two and a half months in the health center provided by the Taliban government, he now claims to be healthy and free from addiction.

These actions by the Taliban interim government represent significant efforts to address the drug addiction problem, bringing about improvements not only in the lives of those addicted but also positively impacting society as a whole.