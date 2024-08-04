Fresh Violence In Bangladesh Kills 32, India Issues Advisory For Citizens, 'Stay Alert'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Indian Embassy in Bangladesh issued an advisory on Sunday urging Indian nationals residing in the country to“remain alert” after a new round of violence has resumed in the South Asian nation, which has left more than 32 people dead and hundreds injured.

Taking to microblogging X (formerly known as Twitter) the Indian Embassy in Sylhe posted 'All Indian nationals including students living in the jurisdiction of Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet are requested to be in touch with this office & are advised to remain alert'.

The Indian Embassy also issued a helpline number for emergencies.

“In case of emergencies, please contact +88-01313076402” the Indian Embassy said in its post.

At least 32 people were killed and dozens injured in a new round of violence in Bangladesh on Sunday as police fired tear gas and lobbed stun grenades to disperse tens of thousands of protesters calling for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign.

The clashes broke out this morning when protesters attending a non-cooperation movement to demand the government's resignation faced opposition from the supporters of the Awami League , Chhatra League, and Jubo League activists.

“So far, 32 people have been killed in clashes in 13 districts across Bangladesh,” PTI reported, citing a Prothom Alo newspaper report.

The report said at least five people were killed in Feni, four in Sirajganj, three in Munshiganj, three in Bogura, three in Magura, three in Bhola, three in Rangpur, two in Pabna, two in Sylhet, one in Comilla, one in Joypurhat, one in Dhaka and one in Barisal.

Following the violence, the Home Ministry imposed an indefinite countrywide curfew from 6 pm today.

The government has also ordered the shutdown of social media platforms like Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram to stop the spread of rumours. The mobile operators have also been ordered to shut down 4G mobile internet, the paper added.

The platform Students Against Discrimination has called for an all-out non-cooperation movement from today with the one-point demand of the government's resignation.