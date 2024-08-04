Pune Woman Falls Into 100 Feet Deep Gorge While Taking Selfie Near Thoseghar Waterfalls, Rescued By Locals

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 29-year-old woman was rescued by locals after falling into a deep gorge in Maharashtr on Saturday evening. The incident took place at the Borne Ghat in Satara district, reportedly while the woman was taking a selfie with friends . She sustained injuries and was later admitted to a local hospital.

Videos of the Home Guards and locals pulling the woman to safety have since gone on social platforms. The clip in question showed rescuers throwing a thick rope down the gorge before a man descended to lift the woman to safety.

Reports quoting officials offer a somewhat contradictory view of the incident - with some indicating that she had slipped and fallen while attending to nature's call amid heavy rains in the region.

| Maharashtra rains: NDRF deployed in Pune; IndiGo issues advisory for Mumbai

The development comes mere weeks after an Instagram influencer fell to her death while filming near Kumbhe waterfall in Raigad. 26-year-old Aanvi Kamdar had slipped and fallen into a gorge while taking a video with friends. Following the incident local authorities had issued an advisory urging travellers to explore without indulging in 'risky behaviour'.



