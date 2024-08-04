Smart Food Conference To Address Global Food Challenges, Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 4 (Petra) – The Smart Food 4 will commence on August 7, under the patronage of the of and the Director General of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration.The conference aims to tackle the ongoing global food crisis, climate change, and the need for optimal in the food sector.Anwar Haddad, head of the conference's preparatory committee, emphasized that the event coincides with a global food shortage and rising hunger due to climate change.The conference seeks to foster strategic integration among all stakeholders in the production chain, aiming to achieve the lowest costs, highest quality, and richest nutritional content.Rania Babli, head of the Smart Food team, noted that the two-day event in Amman will feature significant international participation, addressing critical issues related to the global demand for smart food, exploring food waste management, production strategies, strategic crops, and food manufacturing. The discussions will also focus on expanding food manufacturing to create substantial added value for local communities.Babli highlighted the role of smart food in combating diseases such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, and the adverse effects of smoking, stating that it can help reduce the incidence of these illnesses.During the conference, several youth success stories and investment opportunities within the vital food sector will be presented. Discussions will also cover investment paths for smart foods in a turbulent region and their implications for local economies, alongside an examination of the investment climate in Jordan.