Qatar SC Renew Contract With Spanish Player Javi Martinez For One Season

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar SC announced Sunday the renewal of their contract with Spanish player Javi Martinez for one more season.

The 35-year-old Martnez joined the club in June 2021 and has played with the first team for three seasons, contributing to the team's reach to the final of HH the Amir Cup last season against Al Sadd.

Martinez began his professional career with Athletic Bilbao in 2006, where he played for six seasons, participating in 251 matches across various competitions and scoring 26 goals. He was also part of the Spanish national team that won the Euro 2012.

In 2012, Martinez joined Bayern Munich, where he won the 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League title before joining Qatar SC.

Yesterday, Qatar SC signed Brazilian midfielder Carlos Vinicius and decided to retain Moroccan defender Badr Benoun and Congolese forward Ben Malango. Ivorian player Johan Boli, however, left the club following the end of his contract.

Qatar SC conducted their pre-season training camp in Spain, where they played several friendly matches in preparation for the upcoming season.