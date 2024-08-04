(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, 2nd August 2024: Supriya Lifescience Ltd., a global leader in the manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), is embarking on an exciting new chapter with a major leadership reshuffle. The company is delighted to announce the appointment of the Wagh family's next generation to key leadership positions. Dr. Saloni Wagh takes over as Managing Director, offering a fresh and innovative viewpoint. Ms. Shivani Satish Wagh takes on the role of Joint Managing Director, ready to drive strategic growth. Meanwhile, Dr. Satish Waman Wagh takes on the role of Whole-Time Director and Executive Chairman, combining considerable experience with imaginative leadership. This strategic shift demonstrates Supriya Life science’s dedication to moving forward with new enthusiasm and quality.



Dr. Saloni Wagh holds a master’s degree in science from the University of Mumbai and a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the Faculty of Science, Pacific University, Udaipur, India. With over 10 years of experience in business operations and marketing, Dr. Saloni has played an integral role in Supriya Lifescience’s success and growth, particularly in terms of revenue. Her dynamic leadership and strategic vision have been pivotal in propelling Supriya Lifescience to new heights.



Reflecting on her new role, Dr. Saloni Wagh stated, "Taking on the role of Managing Director is both a privilege and a significant responsibility. My vision is to leverage our scientific expertise and operational excellence to drive innovation and create value for our stakeholders. In a rapidly evolving pharmaceutical landscape, we must remain agile and forward-thinking, ensuring our solutions continue to meet global healthcare needs. "



Ms. Shivani Wagh joined Supriya Lifescience Ltd. in 2014, bringing with her an impressive educational background and a lot of experience. Shivani specializes in marketing and global commerce, having earned a Bachelor of Management Studies from Mumbai University and dual master’s degrees in commerce and international business management from the University of Manchester, UK. Her strategic thoughts and thorough awareness of the pharmaceutical landscape have been critical in improving organizational success.



Ms. Shivani Wagh commented on her appointment, saying, “As Joint Managing Director, I am eager to advance our commitment to sustainability and innovation. By fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement, we aim to enhance our product offerings and expand our global reach. Our focus will be on developing strategic partnerships and exploring new markets to drive our long-term growth ambitions.”



Dr. Satish Wagh, Founder of Supriya Lifescience Ltd., has been appointed as the Executive Chairman. His vast experience and visionary leadership have been instrumental in establishing Supriya Lifescience as a prominent name in the pharmaceutical industry. As Executive Chairman, Dr. Satish Wagh will continue to provide strategic direction and mentorship to the leadership team.



Dr. Satish Wagh, said, "Reflecting on our journey, I am filled with pride in the achievements of Supriya Lifescience and the strong foundation we have built. As I transition to Executive Chairman, my focus will be on empowering our leaders to take bold steps towards a sustainable future. I have immense confidence in Saloni and Shivani's ability to lead us into our next era of growth, maintaining our commitment to excellence and innovation."



The leadership changes are effective immediately i.e. from 1st August 2024 and mark a significant step forward in Supriya Lifescience’s journey towards sustained growth and innovation. The company remains committed to delivering high-quality pharmaceutical products and expanding its presence in key markets worldwide.





