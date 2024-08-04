Alembic Pharmaceuticals announces USFDA Final Approval for Nelarabine Injection, 250 mg/50 mL (5 mg/mL) (Single-Dose Vial)
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 2nd August 2024, Bengaluru: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Nelarabine Injection, 250 mg/50 mL (5 mg/mL) (Single-Dose Vial).
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Arranon Injection, 250 mg/50 mL (5 mg/mL), of Sandoz Inc. Nelarabine is a nucleoside metabolic inhibitor indicated for the treatment of patients with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients age 1 year and older whose disease has not responded to or has relapsed following treatment with at least two chemotherapy regimens. Refer label for a detailed indication.
Nelarabine Injection, 250 mg/50 mL has an estimated market size of US$ 23 million for twelve months ending March 2024 according to IQVIA.
Alembic has a cumulative total of 211 ANDA approvals (183 final approvals and 28 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
