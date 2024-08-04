MDLBEAST Launches 1st Onyx Arena Music party with a Bang as Part of Jeddah Season 2024, recording full attendance

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) Onyx Arena, organized by MDLBEAST, debuted its first concert on Friday, August 2nd, marking the beginning of a series of three captivating events scheduled for every Friday until August 16, as a vibrant part of Jeddah Season. The premiere event attracted a full house of music enthusiasts, who were treated to exceptional performances by renowned international electronic music artists.



DJ Shaolin opened the night with an electrifying set, captivating the audience from the moment he stepped on stage. His expertly curated tracks created an infectious energy that set the tone for the evening.



The excitement soared as American artist Lil Easy took the stage, delivering a performance brimming with vitality and passion. The crowd was captivated by the dynamic vibe of Lil Easy’s music.



When the American rap star Don Toliver, known for his powerful stage presence, took over, the audience was ignited by his uniqueness and artistry in every note, blending seamlessly with his enchanting songs, surrounded by an atmosphere of excitement, and dazzling laser displays.



Swedish DJ Axwell closed the event with a powerful set that resonated deeply with the audience. His beats and musical selections kept the crowd moving and engaged until the very end.



The Onyx Arena concerts are part of Jeddah Season calendar, which began on June 27 and continues until August 16. The season spans 15 locations and features a variety of local and international concerts, shows, and entertainment experiences.





