Mastercard Recognizes Boubyan Bank as Kuwait’s Fastest-Growing Bank in Premium Segment

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments industry, has presented Boubyan Bank with an award for the fastest-growing bank in the premium segment in Kuwait. The prestigious recognition adds to the bank’s track record of achievements that consolidates its leadership in providing innovative solutions with the highest standards of quality and performance.



Adel Al-Majed, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Boubyan Bank, received the award in the presence of Abdullah Al-Mejhem, Chief Consumer & Private Banking Officer of Boubyan Bank, Ling Hai, President for Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (APEMEA) at Mastercard, J.K. Khalil, Division President for East Arabia at Mastercard, and other Boubyan Bank and Mastercard officials.



On this occasion, Mr. Abdullah Al-Mejhem expressed his pride in Boubyan Bank receiving the award. He noted that the accolade represents an appreciation of the bank's efforts to innovate distinctive solutions to provide an exceptional banking experience, complemented by the highest levels of service that suits its customers’ modern lifestyle.



Al-Mejhem added that the award reaffirms Boubyan Bank’s leadership in offering diverse and value-added services to its premium customers. He also pointed out that the partnership with Mastercard has enabled the bank to mark a series of achievements in recent years by launching multiple secure digital payment solutions, powered by the company’s advanced technologies. Most of these innovations were introduced in the local market for the first time, helping position Kuwait as one the most developed countries in the field of digital banking.



Al-Mejhem clarified that these innovative propositions have brought about a significant shift, fulfilling the aspirations of customers from all segments and exceeding their expectations. The collaboration with Mastercard aligns with Boubyan Bank’s proactive and systematic strategy to support digital transformation as the main driver of progress in the financial sector.



For his part, Ling Hai said, "We are pleased to honor Boubyan Bank for its continued efforts to elevate offerings for its customers. The bank's introduction of a variety of innovations and payment solutions has allowed it to cater to the unique needs of each cardholder. We congratulate the team on the exceptional performance in the premium segment thanks to the tailored benefits it offers its high-net-worth customers.”



Boubyan Bank's Premium High-Net-Worth Account provides a full-service banking experience to customers with a minimum salary of KD 3,000 or with a total balance of KD 100,000 and above. The proposition is part of the Bank's strategy to continuously strengthen its leadership in the banking sector through exceptional products and services that cater to the financial, banking and investment needs of the discerning HNW segment.



The Mastercard World Elite credit card provides customers with a variety of valuable benefits that meet their needs and enables them to conduct simple, convenient and secure transactions. The cardholders also get automatically enrolled into the Boubyan Rewards program to enjoy a world of rewards with every purchase they make using their credit card in Kuwait and abroad.



The card offers a wide range of services that cover many aspects of daily life, such as travel and insurance, as well as discounts at major retail stores and other merchants courtesy of Mastercard.







MENAFN04082024004056016208ID1108514952