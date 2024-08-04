China's internet sector sees significant growth in early 2024

(MENAFN) According to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the country’s Internet sector demonstrated impressive performance in the first half of 2024. Major Internet and related service companies in China generated a total business revenue of 867.6 billion yuan, which is approximately USD121.6 billion. This represents a substantial 10.4 percent increase compared to the same period last year, marking a significant acceleration in growth from the 5.6 percent year-on-year rise recorded up to May. The robust revenue growth highlights the continued expansion and resilience of China's digital amidst broader economic challenges.



The growth trajectory of the Internet sector reflects a broader trend of digital economic expansion in China, despite prevailing economic uncertainties. The impressive increase in revenue underscores the sector's ability to adapt and thrive, contributing positively to the overall economic landscape. The sector’s performance is indicative of its growing importance and influence within the Chinese economy.



Overall, the first half of 2024 has seen a notable acceleration in the growth of China’s Internet sector, showcasing its robust expansion and resilience. This positive performance is a testament to the sector's strong position and potential for continued growth in the face of broader economic fluctuations and challenges.



