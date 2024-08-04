Maersk earnings rise amid Red Sea shipping disruptions, rising tensions in Middle East

(MENAFN) Maersk has seen a significant boost in profits due to the escalating security tensions in the Red Sea, with the company now anticipating an additional USD2 billion in earnings for 2024. The ongoing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have forced many companies to reroute their vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, bypassing the Red Sea, a crucial artery that handles approximately 12 percent of global trade. This disruption has led to higher shipping costs and congestion at in both Asia and Europe, driving up Maersk's profitability.



In light of these developments, Maersk has updated its financial outlook for the year, projecting an operating profit (EBITDA) ranging from USD9 billion to USD11 billion. This revised forecast reflects the impact of the supply chain disruptions caused by the situation in the Red Sea, as well as strong demand within the container shipping sector. The company’s ability to capitalize on these market conditions highlights the financial benefits arising from the current disruptions.



Despite the optimistic forecast, Maersk has issued a cautionary note regarding the volatility of trading conditions. The ongoing conflict in the Red Sea and the uncertainties associated with supply and demand continue to create an unpredictable environment. As a result, while Maersk benefits from current disruptions, the overall market remains highly uncertain and subject to rapid changes.



