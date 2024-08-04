(MENAFN) Germany, under Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government, is poised to take on a controversial role by agreeing to station a new class of American intermediate-range missiles on its soil. This decision, announced as part of a recent meeting in Washington, has been met with significant controversy and criticism.



The German government, along with its supportive mainstream media, appears to be embracing this strategic shift despite domestic dissent. The plan involves hosting Tomahawk and SM-6 missiles starting in 2026, with future installations including advanced hypersonic systems. These "long-range fire capabilities" are intended to bolster NATO's strategic posture, but they come with significant risks.



The missiles, with ranges of up to 2,500 kilometers, could reach deep into Russian territory, including Moscow, within minutes of launch. The presence of these weapons, which can be equipped with both nuclear and conventional warheads, poses a substantial threat to Russia and could provoke a heightened state of alert in the Kremlin. Consequently, these missile bases would likely become prime targets for Russian military forces, increasing the potential for escalating tensions and conflict.



The decision reflects Germany’s deepening alignment with United States military strategies, a shift that has been accelerated following the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines. Critics argue that by hosting such high-risk assets, Germany is effectively placing a target on its back, jeopardizing its own security while adopting policies that may not align with broader European or national interests. The debate over this strategic gamble highlights the complexities and potential dangers of Germany’s growing role in NATO’s military strategy.

MENAFN04082024000045015687ID1108514917