(MENAFN) In a recent panel discussion in Washington, United States Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker highlighted the growing difficulty the United States faces in allocating budget resources to support Ukraine. Pritzker’s comments came on the heels of the Biden administration's announcement of a new USD1.7 billion aid package for Ukraine, coinciding with the United States national debt surpassing USD35 trillion for the first time.



During the discussion titled “The Future of Ukraine’s Economic Recovery,” Pritzker, who has served as United States Secretary of Commerce and is a prominent businesswoman, acknowledged the challenges associated with securing financial resources for Ukraine. She pointed out that while direct budget support from the United States remains crucial, there is a pressing need to explore alternative sources of funding due to the increasing difficulty in managing such substantial financial commitments.



Pritzker emphasized that her team is working closely with Ukrainian officials to develop strategies to enhance Ukraine's own revenue streams. This collaboration is aimed at improving Ukraine's financial self-sufficiency amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia, which began in February 2022. The United States Department of Defense has reported that the Biden administration has provided over USD55.4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including a broad array of lethal weapons, since the conflict's inception.



Despite these financial strains, Pritzker expressed confidence that bipartisan support for Ukraine would persist regardless of the results of the upcoming November presidential election. This bipartisan backing reflects the continued commitment of United States lawmakers to assist Ukraine during its ongoing recovery and conflict.

